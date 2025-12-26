Iran's export to Eurasia increases 16% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s export to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries rose 16 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, the acting secretary of the Secretariat of Iran’s Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union announced.

Elham Haji-Karimi put the worth of Iran’s export to the mentioned countries at $1.261 billion during the said seven-month period.

She also announced the holding of the "Fourth Eurasia Expo," which will host high-ranking officials and trade delegations from member and influential countries in the region.

She stated: "The highest export growth was to Belarus with 50 percent and Armenia with 35 percent. This is while Iran's exports to other countries worldwide did not grow during this period, indicating the positive impact of the agreement in maintaining the export trend."

Haji-Karimi further added: "We have very high trade potential in the Eurasia region. Specifically, in the product groups of automobiles and parts, textiles and clothing, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and food industries, Eurasia imports significantly from the world, and Iran has the capability to export to this suitable market."

She also pointed to the formation of specialized working groups anticipated in the agreement and clarified: "Specialized working groups in the areas of customs, standards, rules of origin, and transportation were held via video conference between the two sides in September and October, and their results were presented to the 'Joint Working Group,' which is the main body monitoring the agreement."

The acting secretary of the secretariat added: "At the Joint Working Group meeting on September 24, 2025, which was attended by the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and the Eurasian Minister of Trade, reports from these groups were presented and implementation challenges were reviewed."

Furthermore, "a three-year roadmap for economic and trade cooperation" was signed between the two ministers, which is the future action plan within the framework of the agreement and defines the tasks of the executive bodies of both sides, she added.

Referring to the details of the Eurasia Expo, she said: "Trade delegations from Asian and regional countries will participate in this exhibition, and a 'High-Level Officials Meeting' will also be held with the attendance of ministers and high-ranking officials to discuss major issues of trade and economic cooperation, such as the performance of the free trade agreement since its implementation, future areas of cooperation, joint investment projects, and emerging areas such as e-commerce."

Referring to last year's specialized panels in the fields of standards, customs, transportation, and the agreement itself, Haji-Karimi emphasized: "These panels were held with the presence of Eurasian experts and officials and representatives of domestic organizations. The presentations by the Eurasian side were practical and of interest to the private sector."

MA