Australians unite against Gaza ‘genocide’

TEHRAN — Protests against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip continued across Australia over the weekend, with demonstrators demanding a ceasefire, an end to starvation in Gaza, and sanctions against Israel.

Rallies were held in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Brisbane. According to the Palestine Action Group, more than 40 protests took place nationwide, drawing an estimated 350,000 people. Around 50,000 reportedly joined the march in Brisbane alone.

In Sydney, organizer Josh Lees said Australians were “out in force to demand an end to this genocide in Gaza and to demand that our government sanction Israel,” as crowds waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free, free Palestine.”

Diplomatic tensions between Australia and Israel have grown in recent months after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government said it would consider recognition of Palestinian statehood, following similar moves by France, Britain, and Canada.

Protests have also taken place inside Israel, where demonstrators — including families of captives held in Gaza — have called for an immediate ceasefire. Many fear ongoing military operations in Gaza City threaten the lives of those still in captivity. Demonstrations were staged outside the homes of government ministers to pressure the Israeli leadership into reaching a deal.

Globally, protests against the war have expanded amid growing warnings of mass starvation in Gaza. A United Nations–backed food security body, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), reported Friday that famine has been confirmed in the Gaza Governorate, which includes Gaza City, calling the crisis “man-made.”

Since launching its war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians and wounded over 157,000 others, according to Gaza’s health authorities. Nearly 300 people have died from hunger and lack of access to food and medicine.