Relations with Russia at a ‘very good and developing level’, Iran's envoy briefs Parliament

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told Iranian lawmakers that relations between Tehran and Moscow are at a “very good and developing level,” citing growing economic, political, and strategic cooperation, and reaffirming that Russia continues to support Iran’s positions on key regional and nuclear issues.

The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has provided details of a meeting between committee members and Iran’s ambassador to Russia, focusing on Tehran-Moscow relations and regional developments.

The committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said that the session began with a report evaluating the implementation of Iran’s Seventh Development Plan. The second part of the meeting was devoted to reviewing the country’s Comprehensive Border Security Plan, attended by senior officials and representatives from various government bodies. Several clauses of the plan were discussed and approved.

Rezaei said that Ambassador Jalali attended the session to brief lawmakers on the latest developments in relations between Iran and Russia, particularly over the past few months, and to answer questions from committee members.

During his remarks, Jalali described Russia as a “large and powerful neighbor” of the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that Iran should maintain strong and balanced ties with Moscow. He said Russia continues to oppose unilateralism and supports a multipolar world order—a position that aligns with Iran’s own foreign policy outlook.

The ambassador also reviewed key areas of bilateral cooperation, pointing to Iran’s accession to major international groupings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, as well as the signing of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).