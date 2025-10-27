‘Side by side through regional turbulence’, Iranian President hails Tehran-Muscat relations

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday hailed Tehran’s long-standing friendship with Muscat, saying Iran and Oman have stood “side by side through years of regional turbulence” on the basis of rationality, trust, and mutual respect — a model, he added, that could guide broader cooperation among Islamic nations.

Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal bin Said al-Busaidi, Pezeshkian praised the deep historical and cordial ties between the two countries and their peoples. “Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman have always been founded on fraternity, goodwill, and mutual respect. The two nations have supported each other through all the ups and downs of the region,” he said.

The Iranian president commended Oman’s constructive and balanced role in regional diplomacy, particularly its efforts to host and mediate sensitive negotiations between Tehran and Washington. “Oman’s cooperation and mediation efforts are admirable and reflect the wisdom and peace-oriented approach of its leaders,” Pezeshkian stated.

He also lauded Oman’s clear and firm stance in support of the Palestinian people and its condemnation of the Israeli regime’s aggression in Gaza. “This humanitarian and Islamic position taken by Oman is of great significance,” Pezeshkian said. “As Muslims, we value this compassion and solidarity. If all Islamic nations had taken such a principled approach, we would not be witnessing today’s tragic events in Gaza.”

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the Omani minister’s visit to Tehran would help strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to expand relations with Oman in all areas — including science, economy, culture, society, and politics. We hope this visit will pave the way for deeper collaboration and the further development of our bilateral ties,” he added.

Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal bin Said al-Busaidi described his visit to Tehran as a reflection of the “close, honest, and historic” relations between the two nations. “There is no ambiguity in Iran-Oman relations. Your visit to Muscat five months ago and the valuable understandings reached during that trip clearly show the bright path of cooperation between our countries,” he told President Pezeshkian.

Al-Busaidi also welcomed Iran’s continued emphasis on strengthening relations with Islamic nations, particularly Oman. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently pursued a constructive and brotherly approach over the past decades, and Oman has always reciprocated with the same goodwill,” he said.

The minister voiced Muscat’s determination to expand cooperation with Tehran, noting, “We hope our strong relations will continue with even greater vigor and commitment. We are fully ready to deepen and elevate these ties across all areas.”

Omani minister meets top Iranian security official

During his visit, the Omani interior minister also held talks with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The two sides discussed ways to boost economic, political, and security cooperation and to enhance regional coordination in pursuit of shared interests.

Al-Busaidi conveyed an official invitation to Larijani to visit Muscat, describing the trip as “an important step toward deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.”

Larijani, in turn, praised Oman’s balanced and constructive role in regional affairs and called for both countries to make full use of their capabilities to expand economic and security collaboration at the strategic level.