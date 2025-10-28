From security to unity: ECO ministers meet in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to work toward a unified and sustainable regional security framework that supports stability and economic growth.

Speaking at the fourth ECO Ministerial Meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described the organization as the product of decades of shared effort, synergy, and economic collaboration among its members. “Regional economic success depends on establishing solid, predictable, and resilient frameworks,” he said, urging countries across Central Asia, the Caucasus, South Asia, West Asia, and the Persian Gulf to adopt a coherent, self-sustaining, and development-oriented security architecture.

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan, ECO now includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, serving as a key platform for regional economic integration. Pezeshkian called the region a “valuable platform for dialogue, experience-sharing, and cooperation across all fields” and highlighted the unfinished creation of a regional police cooperation mechanism, ECOPOL, noting that the ECO region is “one of the few in the world without a joint police force.” He added that this absence has exposed internal vulnerabilities and limited cooperation with other regional and international police organizations.

On broader regional security, Pezeshkian warned that foreign interventions have long affected the region, calling recent incursions “the largest foreign intervention in contemporary history.” He also addressed the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine, describing it as the “largest occupation of the century,” which has persisted for nearly eight decades. “The past two years have witnessed the most heinous genocide and crimes against humanity in West Asia and Gaza at the hands of the occupying regime,” he said, cautioning that international extremists and norm-breaking powers continue to seek influence in the region.

Iran’s interior minister urges collective response to shared threats

Echoing the president’s remarks, Interior Minister Momeni emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation within ECO to address security, political, and economic challenges. He cited U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran, including the 12-day war, which he said strengthened national unity and demonstrated the resilience of the Iranian people and armed forces. While stressing that Iran has never initiated war, Momeni affirmed the country’s commitment to resist any aggression with unity and full strength.

Momeni also highlighted shared regional threats, including terrorism, organized crime, cybercrime, drug and human trafficking, illegal migration, arms smuggling, and money laundering. These challenges, he said, impose heavy costs on ECO member states and underscore the need for expanded multilateral cooperation, including the establishment of a joint ECO security framework.

Addressing humanitarian issues, Momeni noted that Iran has hosted refugees for over 45 years, currently sheltering the world’s largest displaced population, primarily Afghan nationals. Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran has provided refugees with living conditions, healthcare, and education comparable to Iranian citizens, guided by humanitarian values and Islamic principles.

The minister also stressed the importance of urban diplomacy and municipal cooperation, proposing “ECO Smart Cities” projects among member states as an innovative strategy to improve urban services, transportation, environmental protection, and overall quality of life. He highlighted the need to facilitate cross-border travel and trade, proposing an ECO Visa system and mutual recognition of driving licenses under the label “ECO DP.”

Momeni emphasized the importance of joint border management using advanced technology and real-time information exchange to prevent illegal migration, trafficking, and terrorist activities. He added that ECOPOL is essential for combating transnational crime and ensuring regional security. He also highlighted the need for coordinated disaster management, citing earthquakes, floods, and droughts as challenges requiring multilateral preparedness and resource-sharing.

ECO secretary-general praises Iran’s leadership

Asad Majid Khan, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), praised Iran for hosting the meeting of ECO interior ministers, saying the gathering reflects the region’s interest in establishing law, order, and crime prevention mechanisms.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on the sidelines of the fourth ECO Interior Ministers’ Meeting, Majid Khan expressed appreciation for Iran’s cooperation with the ECO Secretariat and its role in hosting this historic ministerial gathering. “This meeting, held after a 15-year hiatus, was very successful. We welcome the participation of all members, including Afghanistan. It demonstrates the region’s commitment to establishing law, order, and crime prevention,” he said.

He added, “I agree with Iran’s interior minister that Iran has been very active in promoting regional cooperation. President Masoud Pezeshkian also emphasized peaceful engagement with neighbors in his speech, and this meeting can serve as a platform for Iran to achieve its objectives.”

Majid Khan further highlighted the final communiqué of the fourth ECO interior ministers’ meeting, stating that it can guide future activities and help strengthen law enforcement collaboration and crime prevention. “As the minister noted, and I share this view, one of the most important outcomes of this meeting is understanding the strong regional demand for deepening law enforcement cooperation and preventive measures against crime,” he said.

He emphasized several concrete outcomes of the meeting, including the continuation of regular ministerial-level sessions, the appointment of local coordinators in each country to facilitate law enforcement collaboration and crime prevention, as well as the exchange of information and enhancement of regional cooperation, particularly in utilizing advanced technologies to combat AI-related crimes.

Other senior ECO officials also addressed the gathering:

Senjar Askanovich Adilov, Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, said that Kazakhstan’s police attach great importance to cooperation with ECO members, noting that organized crime poses a serious threat to all countries’ security.

Lieutenant General Adel Beik Baybusano, Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan, warned that today’s threats are not only visible, such as drug trafficking, but have moved into cyberspace with encrypted channels, requiring intelligence and expertise rather than brute force.

Ayub Khan Rahmatullahov, Deputy Interior Minister of Uzbekistan, stressed that many crimes have become transnational and cyber-based, causing material and psychological damage to millions and endangering private and sensitive information.

Lieutenant General Riyad Al-Khigani, Deputy Interior Minister of Iraq, emphasized that security remains a top priority and highlighted the need for training and expert-led approaches.

Iran and Pakistan seek deeper partnership

In a bilateral meeting, Pezeshkian also met with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, reiterating the importance of scientific, cultural, economic, political, and security cooperation to further strengthen Iran-Pakistan relations, which he described as cordial, exceptional, and based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

“We consider the people of Pakistan our brothers,” Pezeshkian said, emphasizing Iran’s readiness to assist in resolving differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Muslim countries must uphold unity and brotherhood to confront common challenges,” he added.

Naqvi praised Iran’s hospitality and described the relationship between the two countries’ interior ministries as excellent, highlighting progress in border security and joint counter-terrorism efforts. He identified terrorism and illegal migration as shared concerns and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran’s active role in reducing regional tensions, particularly in Islamabad-Kabul relations, while stressing the need for continued close cooperation.