Tehran, Islamabad ties set to become a strategic partnership, says top security official

TEHRAN – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani has said that relations between Tehran and Islamabad can progress beyond their current framework and develop into a lasting strategic partnership.

Larijani made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who was visiting Iran to attend the meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Highlighting the two neighbors’ geopolitical importance and shared influence on regional dynamics, Larijani emphasized the need to strengthen coordination between Iran and Pakistan in the face of common challenges.

Referring to the recent strategic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he described it as “a wise and positive step in confronting common threats.”

Larijani noted that the current regional environment is defined by shared challenges and adversaries, stressing that Muslim nations must pursue “tangible, coordinated, and comprehensive” action to protect their collective interests.

As an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Larijani also underscored the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across security, defense, political, and especially economic fields.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s position during the 12-day U.S.–Israeli aggression against Iran in June, calling it a sign of shared awareness of the region’s strategic realities.

For his part, Interior Minister Naqvi underlined the deep historical, cultural, and security bonds linking the two nations, describing Iran as a “friend, brother, and partner.” He reiterated that Islamabad seeks a strong, stable, and progressive Iran.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reviewed the latest regional developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic coordination and advancing political and diplomatic solutions to regional and security issues. Expanding trade exchanges and deepening economic cooperation also featured prominently in their discussions.

Iran and Pakistan have enjoyed strong, friendly relations since Pakistan gained independence in 1947. In recent years, economic cooperation has become a primary focus for officials from both countries, who recognize substantial untapped potential in their bilateral ties. To advance this, they have recently inaugurated border markets and are actively negotiating a free trade agreement.

Iran and Pakistan also signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in various sectors during the official two-day visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the neighboring country in August 2025. The agreements covered a wide range of areas, including tourism, agriculture, judicial and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transportation and transit, cultural heritage, and commercial and economic cooperation.

Following the recent turmoil between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iran offered to help ease tensions between neighboring countries.