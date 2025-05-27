Iran, Pakistan vow to intensify cooperation to combat terrorism along shared border

TEHRAN – Iran and Pakistan have reaffirmed their strong commitment to eliminating terrorism on both sides of their common border through enhanced military cooperation. This resolution was emphasized during a meeting between Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Pakistani Army Chief Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Major General Bagheri described Pakistan as a strategic partner and highlighted the importance of the ongoing coordination between the two countries’ armed forces in securing their shared border. He praised the existing collaboration as effective and invaluable, stressing that such cooperation should be further strengthened to address security challenges more efficiently.

Echoing these sentiments, Marshal Munir emphasized the need to deepen military ties and boost joint efforts in combating terrorism along the Iran-Pakistan border. He acknowledged the extensive experience of the Iranian armed forces in various security domains and expressed Pakistan’s determination to expand defense cooperation with Iran.

Marshal Munir’s visit to Iran is part of a broader regional tour led by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which started in Turkey and will continue to Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. The tour aims to enhance bilateral relations and tackle shared security and economic issues across West and South Asia.

This high-level meeting followed Prime Minister Sharif’s own discussions with Iran’s top leadership, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and President Masoud Pezeshkian. During these talks, both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening ties and promoting regional stability.

The renewed focus on cooperative security measures comes amid ongoing concerns about cross-border terrorist activities affecting both nations. By working closely together, Iran and Pakistan aim to create a safer environment for their citizens and contribute to broader regional peace.