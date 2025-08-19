President Pezeshkian's Armenia visit: Cementing a strategic partnership

TEHRAN — President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two-day trip to Armenia, which began on Monday, reaffirmed the close ties between Tehran and Yerevan despite persistent anti-Iran narratives in certain Western media outlets.

The Iranian president received a warm welcome from Armenian officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The cordial reception underscored that bilateral relations remain strong and unaffected by external propaganda or malign activities. During the visit, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements, further highlighting the depth of their nations’ partnership.

In recent weeks, some Western media outlets have attempted to portray tension between Iran and its Caucasus neighbors—Armenia and Azerbaijan—following a U.S.-brokered deal in Washington. The agreement, signed on August 8, establishes a transport corridor near the Iranian border linking Azerbaijan to its landlocked exclave of Nakhchivan. President Donald Trump said the deal grants the United States exclusive developmental rights over the corridor, which has been called the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP).

Iran has voiced concern that Washington may use the TRIPP corridor as a pretext to establish a military presence in the region. However, on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told IRNA that Armenian officials had assured Tehran no US forces or private American security companies would be deployed in Armenia under the guise of the project. These assurances, combined with President Pezeshkian’s visit, have dampened efforts to sow discord between Iran and its Caucasus neighbors.

Beyond geopolitics, cultural ties remain an important pillar of Iran-Armenia relations. During his trip, President Pezeshkian highlighted the longstanding bonds between the Iranian and Armenian peoples, rooted in the centuries-old presence of an Armenian community in Iran. This community has long been regarded positively within Iranian society and continues to strengthen people-to-people relations.

Van Novikov of Armenpress news agency emphasized this point in remarks to the Tehran Times, describing the Armenian community in Iran as “an important cultural bridge for Armenian-Iranian friendship, mutual recognition, and historical continuity.” He added that the community also plays a significant role in Armenia’s social and cultural life, linking the two nations not only through history but also through shared traditions and exchanges.

Novikov said Armenians have consistently perceived Iran as a friendly nation, particularly since Armenia’s independence, noting: “This feeling of friendship, historically and geographically formed and strengthened, is above any other circumstance. Armenia would like to see the strengthening of ties with Iran in as many areas as possible, more opportunities for mutual visits, and a deeper understanding of each other.”

President Pezeshkian’s visit to Yerevan reaffirmed not only the resilience of Iran-Armenia relations in the face of outside pressures but also their potential for growth in political, economic, and cultural spheres. The trip demonstrated that neighborhood ties remain a foundation for mutual trust and cooperation, while also paving the way for enhanced regional stability. As both governments look to deepen engagement, the visit underscored that Iran and Armenia see each other not just as neighbors, but as strategic partners in preserving peace and fostering prosperity in the Caucasus.