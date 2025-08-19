Iran mourns passing of Master Mahmoud Farshchian: legendary artist laid to rest

TEHRAN- On Monday, the funeral procession of Master Mahmoud Farshchian, the celebrated Iranian miniaturist and painter, was held in Isfahan, drawing a vast crowd of mourners from across Iran.

The ceremony took place at the prestigious Fine Arts Institute of Isfahan, a place closely linked to the artist’s early career and lifelong passion for art, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Prominent cultural figures, government officials, and ordinary citizens came together to honor a man whose pioneering work in Persian miniature and traditional Islamic art had left an indelible mark on Iran’s cultural landscape, the report added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi stated: "Farshchian was an artist who reflected Iranian and Islamic wisdom in his works; his art was for and with the people, not solely for a select group."

He emphasized that Master Farshchian’s talent and genius were evident from a young age, adding: "Jalal al-Din Homaei, in the early years, called him 'The Sage' and 'The Lasting Legacy of Great Iranian Artists'; a description that reveals his deep understanding of the artist’s esteemed position."

He also described another characteristic of Farshchian’s art as being 'sacred and spiritual,' stating: "He had a profound connection with the realm of truth and the divine; therefore, his motifs and works are aligned with human instinct and resonate deeply within hearts."

“Mahmoud Farshchian was more than just an artist; he was a cultural ambassador, a visionary whose work transcended borders and resonated with hearts worldwide,” he added.

Expressing condolences to the family of Master Farshchian and the Iranian nation, he emphasized: "He was not only a great artist but also a noble human being, whose lofty character surpassed his works and left a lasting legacy of Iranian culture and art for the world."

He highlighted Farshchian's unique blend of traditional Persian aesthetics with contemporary influences, praising his ability to capture the essence of Iranian landscapes and emotions in his vibrant canvases. The minister also announced a national tribute to the artist, promising to establish a permanent exhibition space dedicated to his work at the National Museum of Iran.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, former Foreign Minister also addressed this ceremony, highlighted the noble character and artistry of Master Mahmoud Farshchian: "He was a gem of Iranian and world art, and his love for Iran and humanity flows through all his works."

Recalling some of his memories from numerous meetings with Master Farshchian in New York and Tehran, he added: "When the museum of Master Farshchian was inaugurated at the Saadabad Palace, the presence of Iran’s top art masters and scholars at that event reflected the high and noble standing of the master."

He also emphasized Master Farshchian’s special reverence for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and his role in introducing Iranian culture and art to the world: "Master Farshchian was not only a great artist but also an exemplary human being. His love for Iran and humanity was intertwined with and beautified his art, and all these qualities are evident in the unparalleled works of this prominent artist of our nation."

"Master Farshchian’s presence in the world of art was an inspiration to everyone. With the farewell of this luminous gem, the city of Isfahan, Iran, and indeed the world of art have lost one of their most valuable individuals," he added.

For his part, Mehdi Jamelinejad, Governor of Isfahan, also stated: "Creative young generations must stand alongside great masters of art so that experience and knowledge are properly transferred. This bond will shape a bright future for the art of Isfahan and the country."

He emphasized the importance of the role of creative youth alongside masters, adding: "This connection has not yet been established enough and needs to be strengthened."

Other speakers, including prominent art critics and collectors, shared personal anecdotes and praising Farshchian's dedication to his craft. They highlighted his role in shaping modern Iranian art, his mentorship of younger artists, and his tireless efforts to promote Iranian art internationally.

Following the farewell ceremony and funeral procession for Master Farshchian, condolence messages from the President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Custodian of the Astan Quds Razavi, which had previously been issued on the occasion of the master's passing, were read aloud.

The body of Master Mahmoud Farshchian, which arrived in Isfahan on Monday morning, was laid to rest at the Saib Tabrizi Tomb Garden, the resting place of the Persian poet.

The renowned artist, who passed away on August 8th at the age of 96 due to pneumonia in a hospital in New Jersey, United States, had requested in his will to be buried in his birthplace and at the Saib Tabrizi Tomb.

SAB/