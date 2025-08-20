Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences on passing of Iranian miniaturist Mahmoud Farshchian

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered his condolences on the passing of the celebrated master miniaturist Mahmoud Farshchian.

In a message following the death of Farshchian, widely regarded as a master of contemporary Iranian painting, the Leader described him as “a shining star in the sky of Iranian art.” Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted Farshchian’s deep faith and religious devotion, noting that his talent was placed in the service of spiritual teachings and religious values, leaving behind a legacy of immortal works. He extended his condolences to the late artist’s family, students, and the country’s artistic community.

Farshchian is generally credited with modernizing Persian miniature by using motifs from the Iranian cultural and religious contexts.

In a separate message, Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed sorrow over the passing of Ahmad Tavakoli, a long-serving lawmaker, government official, and revolutionary activist. The Leader praised Tavakoli as a “faithful and sincere brother” whose tireless efforts in Parliament, government, and other revolutionary institutions will remain unforgettable to those who worked with him.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed for God’s mercy and blessings upon both figures and conveyed his sympathy to their families, friends, colleagues, and the broader cultural and political communities of the nation.