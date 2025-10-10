Ayatollah Khamenei encourages innovative approaches to teach and promote prayer

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized the central role of prayer in shaping both worldly life and the hereafter, calling on religious institutions and devout citizens to utilize modern tools to advance its practice.

His remarks were delivered in a message to the 32nd National Prayer Conference.

Describing the conference as “one of the most beneficial gatherings in the country,” Ayatollah Khamenei said the day of the event is among “the most blessed days of the year,” highlighting the unique significance of prayer among Islamic obligations. He noted that prayer, when performed with humility and heartfelt devotion, brings peace to the heart, strengthens resolve, deepens faith, and revives hope—qualities essential to guiding human destiny.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that calls to prayer appear more frequently than any other injunction in the Qur’an and religious texts, and that the adhan (call to prayer) proclaims its importance above all deeds. He also underlined the roles of parents, teachers, companions, and daily routines in fostering a lifelong commitment to prayer.

In his message, the Leader urged religious bodies, clerics, and believers to treat the promotion, teaching, and adherence to prayer as a vital duty. He specifically called for the use of modern educational tools and engaging methods to explain the spiritual subtleties of prayer and to highlight the practical and spiritual needs it fulfills for every Muslim.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by expressing his gratitude to Mohammad Reza Qara’ati for his long-standing efforts in nurturing and spreading the practice of prayer across the country.

The 32nd National Prayer Conference began on Thursday morning in Rasht, with the participation of Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Head of the President’s Office, and Zahra Behrouz Azar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs.