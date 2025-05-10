Imam Reza festival concludes with honors for distinguished cultural figures

MASHHAD- The 21st Imam Reza (AS) International Festival concluded with a ceremony in Mashhad on Friday night, paying tribute to twelve distinguished individuals who have dedicated their lives to spreading the teachings and culture of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

These individuals, recognized as the “Servants of Imam Reza’s Culture,” represent a diverse range of scholarly, religious, artistic, and social efforts both within Iran and internationally.

Coinciding with the anniversary of Imam Reza’s (AS) birth, the ceremony was attended by numerous cultural officials, provincial authorities, artists, representatives of Astan Quds Razavi, and the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

The event was marked by a deep sense of gratitude and reverence, as officials and cultural figures gathered to honor those who have made significant contributions to promoting Imam Reza (AS)’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

The celebration not only reinforced Iran’s commitment to fostering and disseminating the teachings of the Imam but also highlighted the global reach of Imam Reza’s message through the dedicated efforts of these exemplary figures.

Among the distinguished figures honored nationally were prominent religious scholars, researchers, and cultural activists. Notable among them was Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli, who currently serves as the representative of the Leader in Ardabil province and is the Friday prayer Imam. Ayatollah Ameli is renowned for founding and leading the international scientific conference on Imam Reza’s dialogue and debates, which attracts scholars from diverse faiths and backgrounds.

Another prominent figure was Nourollah Hosseinkhani, a university lecturer and author. Hosseinkhani has authored the comprehensive three-volume “Razavi Atlas,” a key reference work on the culture and history of Imam Reza (AS).

Mahmoud Yazdankhah was also another honoree. He has served as a dedicated servant of the Imam’s shrine for over 42 years, performing daily eulogies and spiritual gatherings for pilgrims at the Razavi Shrine, embodying the spirit of devotion and humility.

Poet Mostafa Saber Khorasani for his religious poetry and eulogies, scholar and poet Aalieh Mehrabi for her poetic contributions to Persian literature, Najmeddin Shariati for exploring Islamic teachings and spirituality in his TV shows and actor Mohammad Sadeghi for his portrayal of the historical figure Mamun al-Rashid in the popular series “Velayat-e-Eshq,” and vocalist Seyyed Hesameddin Seraj for his spiritual songs were also among the honorees.

The ceremony also celebrated international figures whose efforts have significantly advanced the global understanding of Imam Reza’s teachings.

Sheikh Zaid Alsalami from Australia, a member of the Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly, is recognized for his innovative virtual outreach and online preaching. He has organized numerous cultural tours for youth and children, promoting the teachings of the Prophet’s family through social media platforms like YouTube.

From Lebanon, Sheikh Jafar Al-Mohajer is a distinguished scholar, author, and researcher who has written extensively on Islamic history and Imam Reza (AS). His notable work “The Secret History of Imamate” explores the hidden political and spiritual roles of the Prophet’s family in shaping modern Shi’ism.

Sheikh Khaled Al-Mulla from Iraq, head of the Sunni Iraqi Scholars’ Union in Iraq, is a leading proponent of Islamic unity and a staunch supporter of Iran’s resistance movements. His efforts emphasize unity among Muslim sects and the importance of peaceful coexistence, aligning with the inclusive spirit of Imam Reza (AS).

From Pakistan, Riaz Hussain Pirzada has served as a politician and diplomat, notably heading the Joint Commission between Iran and Pakistan following the recent presidential visit to Islamabad. His work in cultural diplomacy has fostered closer ties and mutual understanding between the two nations.

These figures symbolize a diverse array of ideological, artistic, and religious currents actively promoting Imam Reza’s message across different continents, fostering dialogue, tolerance, and spiritual unity.

In a speech delivered during the closing ceremony, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, emphasized the importance of dialogue in today’s Iran. He highlighted that Imam Reza (AS) exemplified the power of reasoning and tolerance, especially during his time of political and social upheaval.

Salehi stated, “Imam Reza (AS) navigated a complex social and political landscape, transforming dialogue into a powerful tool for understanding and coexistence. His debates and discussions, recorded in numerous historical sources, demonstrate that the path of dialogue rooted in reason and compassion remains vital today.”

He further noted that more than 20,000 questions and answers between Imam Reza (AS) and his interlocutors are documented in historical texts, illustrating his exceptional ability to communicate across ideological boundaries.

The minister asserted that “our society today needs to embrace Imam Reza’s legacy of dialogue, patience, and mutual respect. Building a society based on these principles will lead to greater unity and stability.” He called for a renewed emphasis on ethical communication, active listening, and tolerance in public discourse.

Reflecting on the role of arts and media, festival organizers highlighted the importance of cultural production in perpetuating Imam Reza’s message.

“Filmmaking and artistic expression are among the most powerful tools to introduce the virtues of Imam Reza (AS) to the world,” the director of Imam Reza (AS) International Art and Cultural Foundation Morteza Saeidizadeh stated during the ceremony.

He emphasized that this year’s festival aims to elevate the level of cultural productions related to religious themes, competing alongside Iran’s prominent film festivals like Fajr.

The festival is committed to supporting high-quality projects that integrate religious narratives with contemporary cinematic techniques, seeking to produce works that resonate with both religious audiences and general viewers, he mentioned.

The Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is held annually in various provinces of the country as well as in several other countries.

This festival encompasses various fields such as articles, plays or screenplays, produced shows, stories, visual arts, books, literary texts, poetry, press and digital works, and radio and television productions.

It aims at promoting artistic excellence rooted in spiritual and cultural values, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi speaks during the closing ceremony of 21st Imam Reza (AS) International Festival in Mashhad on May 9, 2025.

SAB/