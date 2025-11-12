Iranian, Russian FMs hold phone talks on regional, international issues

TEHRAN – Iranian and Russian foreign ministers held a phone conversation to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and international matters, highlighting the continued close strategic ties between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone, reviewing bilateral relations as well as pressing regional developments.

During the call, both ministers welcomed recent agreements between Afghanistan and Pakistan aimed at establishing a ceasefire and halting cross-border hostilities. They described the developments as a positive step toward regional stability.

The discussion also covered broader developments in West Asia, with a focus on the situation in Gaza and related deliberations at the United Nations Security Council. The ministers additionally addressed the current status of Iran’s nuclear program and its review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

The talks underscored the strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow, which includes cooperation in countering shared security threats and intelligence sharing. The two countries have also agreed that, in the event one faces external aggression, the other will refrain from supporting the aggressor.

The pact, signed by Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 17, 2025, officially entered into force on October 2 after ratification by both countries’ parliaments. Under the treaty, the two sides pledged to exchange intelligence, strengthen defense coordination, and assist each other in countering shared security threats.

Despite heavy Western sanctions and geopolitical pressures, Iran and Russia have steadily deepened their cooperation across multiple sectors, reinforcing their position as close strategic allies in both regional and global affairs.