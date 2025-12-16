Persepolis to part ways with Serge Aurier

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club are set to part ways with Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, bringing an early end to his short and disappointing spell in Iranian football.

Aurier joined the Tehran giants in late July with high expectations, given his impressive résumé that includes spells at Lens, Toulouse, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, and Villarreal. However, his time at Persepolis was disrupted almost immediately after he was diagnosed with hepatitis B, a shock medical issue that ruled him out for several weeks and prevented him from reaching full match fitness.

Despite returning to training, Aurier struggled to make the desired impact on the pitch and failed to meet the technical and physical expectations of the club’s coaching staff. As a result, Persepolis management have decided to move on as they reassess their squad ahead of the crucial second half of the season.

Under Brazilian head coach Osmar Loss, Persepolis remain one of the main contenders for the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) title. With ambitions to maintain domestic dominance and perform strongly in continental competitions, the club are planning to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

Persepolis are expected to target reinforcements in defense, as they look to replace Aurier and add depth and consistency to their lineup for the title run-in.