Workshop held to enhance national capacity for drug use disorder treatment

TEHRAN – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in close collaboration with the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME), has held a training workshop aimed at enhancing the competencies of drug use disorder treatment professionals through the systematic application of the UNODC TreatNet Training Package.

The NODC continues to support the strengthening of evidence-based drug treatment services in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The three-day workshop, titled “Assessment and Elements of Psychological Treatment for Drug Use Disorders”, was held in Tehran from December 28 to 30 as part of a broader series of capacity-building initiatives, the UN Iran website announced in a press release on January 5.

The workshop brought together psychologists, counsellors, and treatment professionals from national institutions, including Prisons Organization and MoHME-affiliated services and other relevant organizations involved in treatment, and social support. The training was delivered using the UNODC TreatNet package, which provides standardized, evidence-based guidance for the assessment and treatment of drug use disorders.

The three-day agenda was designed to combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills development. Participants were introduced to the TreatNet framework and its application in the treatment of drug and alcohol use disorders.

Particular emphasis was placed on the logic of screening and the use of the Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST), including brief interventions and their role in early detection and timely referral.

Core principles of motivational interviewing were introduced and explored, with a strong focus on their practical application in clinical and counselling settings to enhance client engagement and treatment adherence.

Finally, the treatment planning and prioritization, translating assessment results into structured and individualized treatment plans was covered by the training. Participants further explored strategies for putting treatment planning into practice and for supporting patients through the development of new coping and life skills.

This training workshop reflects UNODC and its national counterparts’ efforts in combining international expertise with local experience and institutional knowledge. UNODC remains committed to supporting Iran’s efforts to respond to drug use disorders through integrated, person-centred, and scientifically grounded interventions.

Such capacity-building initiatives play a critical role in ensuring that treatment systems are better prepared to meet the needs of individuals and communities affected by drug use disorders, while advancing public health and social well-being. This workshop was implemented with the funding received from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Workshops on drug abuse prevention, rehabilitation

The Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) of the country, in cooperation with the Russian Federation, conducted workshops that provide effective strategies for the early detection and prevention of drug abuse in Tehran and eight other provinces of the country.

A group of senior police officers of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, representatives of 15 executive bodies and ministries working in the field of drug prevention, and 10 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), participated in the four-day workshops.

The event included ‘Training workshop on effective prevention and early detection strategies to prevent drug use’ (December 22 -23), and ‘Training workshop on social rehabilitation and reintegration with a special focus on women drug abuse’ (December 23-24).

During the opening ceremony of the workshop, Alexander Fedulov, Deputy Regional Representative of UNODC for Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran, and Pakistan, said, “Our presence here today demonstrates a shared understanding that drug-related problems know no border. Illicit drug markets, emerging patterns of consumption, health, and social consequences are turning into a global trend. Therefore, no single country can address these challenges.”

Effective responses require international collaborations, mutual learning, and ongoing exchange of scientific knowledge and expertise.

“The agenda is an example of joint efforts bringing together leading experts from the Russian Federation and Iranian experts in fields of prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and policymaking, providing a platform for comparative learning, rethinking ideology, and sharing successful experiences,” the official added.

Substance use disorders are complex, multifactorial conditions that require coordinated, evidence-based, and interdisciplinary responses across health, social, educational, and law enforcement systems, Fedulov noted.

The official went on to say that early health-centered and community-based prevention is one of the most cost-effective and sustainable investments for communities. Moreover, access to proper treatment and social reintegration, along with maintaining human dignity, play a fundamental role in reducing harm, preventing relapse, and restoring individual and social health.

Lauding UNODC supports, Zahra Abedini, an official with DCHQ, for her part, said that drug prevention, particularly non-medical use of illicit drugs, is one of the most important social challenges worldwide. However, utilizing the experiences of other countries and international cooperation will make it more feasible.

There is a growing international consensus on preventive interventions in drug demand reduction and counter-narcotics. The current workshop “aims at boosting drug prevention approaches and sharing experiences; the goal is not to merely share models, but to localize shared experiences in accordance with Iran’s culture and traditions,” Abedini added.

MT/MG

