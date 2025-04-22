Iran, Tajikistan sign landmark security pact amid growing bilateral ties

TEHRAN – Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has arrived in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on a two-day official visit aimed at boosting security cooperation and expanding bilateral ties.

Momeni was officially welcomed by Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda and First Deputy Minister Alim Shazoda upon arrival.

The visit centers on the signing of a joint action plan and high-level meetings with Tajik officials to deepen coordination on security, law enforcement, and counter-narcotics efforts. It follows a recent uptick in diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.

Speaking after talks with his counterpart, Momeni announced the signing and exchange of a new Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Agreement between Tehran and Dushanbe.

“This document lays the foundation for a new framework of broader collaboration,” Momeni said. “We believe the security of Iran and Tajikistan is closely interlinked.”

He also highlighted the momentum created by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Tajikistan, which he said opened a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.

Cultural, historical, religious, and linguistic commonalities between the two nations were also highlighted as key drivers of cooperation.

The newly signed agreement covers multiple areas including cross-border security, civil affairs, and drug control. Both sides also agreed to leverage each other’s training facilities and police equipment to further operationalize the pact.

“This agreement not only strengthens our existing cooperation,” Momeni said, “but creates a clear structure for deeper engagement. We are convinced that Tajikistan’s security is Iran’s security—and vice versa.”

He concluded by reaffirming the commitment of both interior ministries to broaden cooperation in the months ahead.