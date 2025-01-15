Tajikistan welcomes Pezeshkian for high-ranking visit

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Wednesday night to begin his official visit to the central Asian country.

He is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation that will engage in several key diplomatic and cultural activities over the course of the trip.

Upon his arrival at Dushanbe's airport, President Pezeshkian was warmly welcomed by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international matters. Following his arrival, President Pezeshkian visited Samani Square in Dushanbe, where he laid a wreath at the memorial of Amir Ismail Samani, a prominent historical figure venerated by both Iranians and Tajiks.

On Thursday, after a formal welcoming ceremony, Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with his Tajik counterpart for high-level talks aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Accompanying President Pezeshkian on this diplomatic mission are several key Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Atomic Energy Organization Head Mohammad Eslami, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh, and Central Bank Governor Mohammadreza Farzin.

During the visit, Esmail Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that a number of significant cultural and diplomatic initiatives will take place, including the inauguration of an Iranian Red Crescent Health Center in the country.

The Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan, Alireza Haghighian, also highlighted several events planned for the visit, such as a joint business, investment, and tourism conference that will involve over 300 Iranian and Tajik economic leaders and investors. The event aims to foster deeper economic ties between the two nations.

Other notable activities include the reopening of the Persian Language and Literature Research Institute and a special meeting between President Pezeshkian and Iranian expatriates living in Tajikistan.

Following his stay in Tajikistan, President Pezeshkian will travel to Moscow for further discussions and the signing of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia.