Egypt is not mediating talks between Iran and IAEA, sources tell Tehran Times

TEHEAN- Reports suggesting Egypt is brokering talks between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which are currently negotiating a new cooperation framework, are false, sources with knowledge of the talks told the Tehran Times.

Iran has always been in direct contact with the UN nuclear watchdog and does not need a third party to facilitate that communication, sources said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei previously dismissed such reports, saying during a press conference on Monday that there is no need for mediation between Tehran and the IAEA. He made the remarks as a deputy of the agency was in Iran, holding discussions with Iranian officials.