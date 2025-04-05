Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan border agreement will boost regional stability, says Iran

TEHRAN – Iran has praised a landmark agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to officially establish the junction point of their shared borders—a move hailed as a milestone for regional cooperation and stability.

The agreement was signed on Monday during a trilateral summit in the Tajik city of Khujand by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Alongside the trilateral pact, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also signed a separate agreement addressing their bilateral border, which Uzbekistan’s presidency described as a move that would bolster stability, sustainable development, and elevate the international standing of the region.

In a statement issued Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei Hamaneh welcomed the agreement, calling it “an important step toward upholding mutual respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty.”

Baqaei added that the deal would help foster trust and reinforce peace and stability across Central Asia.

He reaffirmed Iran’s long-standing position in support of peaceful resolutions to border disputes and efforts to strengthen regional unity. Baghaei also expressed hope that the agreement would pave the way for broader cooperation and deeper economic integration among Central Asian nations.