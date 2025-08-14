Zahra Nemati wins top APC accolade

TEHRAN - Zahra Nemati of Iran received the Exemplary Asian Official award Wednesday night.

She won the accolade in recognition of her leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing the Paralympic Movement. Her efforts have significantly supported governance, athlete advocacy, and visibility for Para sport in Asia.

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) held its prestigious Asian Awards Ceremony on Aug. 13 in Astana, Kazakhstan, celebrating the region’s most outstanding contributors to the Paralympic Movement.

The event took place during a landmark week for the APC, which also included the 2025 Conference and General Assembly.

Nemati, a three-time Paralympic champion, replaced Milad Vaziri, as head coach of Iran’s Para archery team shortly after the 2024 Paralympic Games.

She is also a two-time World Archery Para Champion from Bangkok 2013 and Beijing 2017, and was recognized by the International Paralympic Committee with its next-generation leader award in 2021 for her campaigns on women’s rights and disabilities in sport.