Iranian deputy interior minister arrives in Dushanbe for high-level security talks

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Law Enforcement, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Tuesday to take part in the third Iran-Tajikistan Joint Security and Law Enforcement Working Group—an initiative aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in regional security.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior’s Information Center, Pourjamshidian was welcomed upon arrival by Abdurahmon Alamshozoda, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in a formal reception that underscored the strategic importance both nations place on deepening their security ties.

The visit is expected to include a series of high-level meetings between Pourjamshidian and senior Tajik officials, including the Minister of Internal Affairs. Discussions will center on a broad range of shared concerns, from combating organized crime and drug trafficking to counterterrorism cooperation and border security management.

The highlight of the visit will be the convening of the third joint working group on security and law enforcement, a mechanism established to institutionalize collaboration between the two countries. This latest round is anticipated to yield practical steps toward improving intelligence exchange, coordinating cross-border operations, and training law enforcement personnel.

Observers say the meeting reflects growing momentum in regional efforts to tackle transnational threats, particularly in the wake of shifting geopolitical dynamics in Central and South Asia.

Officials from both sides have described the talks as a vital platform for exchanging operational expertise and aligning policy approaches to tackle common challenges. The joint working group, first initiated in recent years, has gradually evolved into a cornerstone of Iran-Tajikistan security dialogue.

The outcome of this week’s meetings is expected to contribute to a broader framework of cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe, with implications for wider regional stability.