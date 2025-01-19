Iran's top general in Pakistan for military and security talks

TEHRAN – Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has emphasized the strengthening of military and security ties between Iran and Pakistan during his trip to the neighboring country.

In remarks to reporters, Bagheri highlighted the growing cooperation and coordination between the two nations on various regional and international issues.

Upon his arrival in Islamabad on Sunday night, General Bagheri remarked, "We have witnessed significant events in the region over the past year, where Iran and Pakistan, as two Islamic countries, are located in the sensitive area of West and South Asia."

He underscored the extensive relations between Tehran and Islamabad, stating that both countries share similar positions on many matters.

Bagheri noted the positive development in military relations between the two countries in recent years. "Relations between the Iranian and Pakistani armed forces have been developing, and we have reached good agreements," he stated.

The general pointed out that the two countries are working to resolve security issues while expanding friendship and economic ties along their shared border.

"The main topics of our visit include border issues and the development of military relations," Bagheri elaborated.

The top general’s visit to Islamabad follows an official invitation from the Commander of the Pakistan Army, General Asim Munir.

The two-day trip is scheduled to include meetings with top Pakistani political, military, and security officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Discussions are expected to cover not only military and defense cooperation but also regional developments and the latest issues in the Muslim world.

This visit marks General Bagheri's third trip to Pakistan, following his visits in July 2018 and October 2021.

Last year, General Munir made an official visit to Tehran, meeting with General Bagheri and other Iranian military and civilian officials.

Growing Iran-Pakistan military ties

Tehran and Islamabad have intensified their military cooperation in recent years, particularly in response to shared security concerns along their 909-kilometer border.

Specifically, in 2023, Iran and Pakistan conducted a joint border security exercise. This exercise aimed to enhance operational coordination against terrorism, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities.

Furthermore, the two countries signed a security cooperation agreement in April 2024. The agreement includes the deployment of colonel-rank officers in border areas for better coordination in counterterrorism efforts.