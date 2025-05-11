‘Iran ready to respond decisively to any threat,’ military chief vows while inspecting Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, conducted a high-profile inspection of naval units in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, declaring: "The Armed Forces are ready to respond decisively to any threat."

Accompanied by senior military leaders, including Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Bagheri emphasized Iran’s operational readiness to defend territorial waters and national interests against escalating regional tensions.

The Iranian top general described the visit as critical to evaluating "contingency plans for safeguarding sovereignty" in the Persian Gulf, a region pivotal to global energy security.

Situated on the shores of the Persian Gulf with key maritime routes, Hormozgan Province has emerged as a vital stronghold in Iran’s defensive strategy.

In his remarks, Bagheri also highlighted coordination between the naval forces of the Army (Artesh) and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), stressing their role in "comprehensive deterrence."

His remarks come amid the U.S. and the Israeli regime’s escalating military and diplomatic threats against Iran, including calls for dismantling its civilian nuclear program, unilateral sanctions, and warnings of military strikes.

