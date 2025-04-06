Top Iranian general warns of 'crushing, irreversible' retaliation amid U.S. provocations

TEHRAN – Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has issued a stark warning to the United States, vowing a decisive response to any aggression against the nation’s sovereignty or interests.

The top general declared on Sunday that Iran’s retaliation would be “swift, crushing, and irreversible,” underscoring the country’s readiness to counter escalating U.S. military provocations across West Asia.

“From the moment the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s order is issued, a flood of our capabilities will rain down upon the enemy in the shortest possible time,” General. Bagheri stated during an address to commanders and staff at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in Tehran.

While emphasizing Iran’s defensive stance, he stressed, “The Islamic Republic does not seek war, but it will never accept coercion or bullying and will stand firm against such behavior.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions fueled by Washington’s aggressive military posturing in West Asia.

Over recent weeks, the U.S. has extended deployments of its USS Truman and USS Vinson carrier strike groups in the Persian Gulf, positioned B-2 stealth bombers at the illegally occupied Diego Garcia base in the Chagos Archipelago, and reinforced troops at regional bases encircling Iran.

Analysts describe these moves as part of a broader campaign to intimidate sovereign states into submission.

In response, Iran’s Armed Forces have intensified defensive preparations, with the Tehran Times exclusively reporting that advanced domestically developed missile systems—some housed in deep underground networks immune to foreign strikes—have been ready to be fully operational.

Iran’s military readiness was further highlighted by recent inspections conducted by senior commanders.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Base, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh recently assessed combat preparedness in southern coastal regions and islands.

“Our armed forces, particularly air defense units, are more prepared than ever to counter any threat,” Sabahi-Fard asserted, warning that adversaries’ “miscalculations will meet a decisive response.”

Last week, Hajizadeh cautioned U.S. forces stationed in the region, stating, “Those living in glass houses should not throw stones.”

The aerospace force chief noted the vulnerability of the U.S.’s 10 regional bases and 50,000 troops near Iran, adding, “Our precision-strike capabilities render their presence a liability.”

‘Leader’s response to Trump’s letter was strategic’



General Bagheri also addressed a recent letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to Ayatollah Khamenei, which reportedly contained threats and demands for negotiations.

Tehran chose to respond to the letter; and while the letter’s exact contents remain undisclosed, Bagheri revealed that Ayatollah Khamenei’s response outlined Iran’s principled positions:

- Iran will not initiate conflict but will retaliate with full force against any threat.

- The nation seeks regional stability and rejects nuclear weapons, focusing instead on peaceful nuclear energy for civilian needs.

- Direct talks with the U.S. are off the table due to Washington’s history of reneging on commitments, though indirect diplomacy remains possible.

“The Leader’s wise and measured reply exposed the U.S. as the least trustworthy party in negotiations,” Bagheri said, lambasting Trump as a “narcissistic bully” whose confrontational policies have alienated even traditional allies.

The exchange follows months of escalating rhetoric from Washington. Since January, Trump has repeatedly threatened to “bomb Iran” unless it capitulates to U.S. demands—a breach of international law widely condemned as reckless brinkmanship.

The U.S. president also signed a memorandum accusing Iran of “destabilizing behavior,” reinstating sanctions and outlining plans to further strangle its economy by reducing oil exports to zero—reviving the “maximum pressure” campaign initiated in 2018 after Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in his first term.