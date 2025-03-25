Iran's IRGC unveils one of its largest underground missile cities

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps unveiled one of its largest underground missile cities on Tuesday, March 25.

This is one of hundreds of underground missile cities of the IRGC Aerospace Force that houses thousands of precision-guided missiles, such as “Emad”, “Sejil”, “Qadr H”, “Kheibar Shekan”, and “Haj Qassem”.

In unveiling the missile city, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh were present.