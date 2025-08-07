Rising concerns over Iran’s youth volleyball

TEHRAN - Iran’s U19 national volleyball team, historically the third most successful team globally in this age group, settled for a disappointing fourth place at the 2025 World Championship—marking their 15th appearance.

This result starkly contrasts with the team’s illustrious past, which includes world titles in 2007 and 2017, and runners-up finishes in 2001, 2009, and 2023. Given this track record, finishing fourth cannot be seen as an achievement but rather a signal of decline.

Despite Adel Gholami’s efforts and the dedication of his side, Iran struggled with a lack of standout players, poor cohesion during critical moments, and fatigue from a demanding schedule. Gholami attributed their narrow loss to Spain in the bronze medal match to exhaustion after a grueling match against France the day before. Nonetheless, he praised his players’ mental strength and professionalism throughout the competition.

While Gholami acknowledged the support from the federation and families, experts point to deeper structural problems.

The absence of specialized training camps, limited practice facilities, and weak long-term planning have hindered the team’s ability to fully harness their physical and technical potential. The lack of a key player and insufficient infrastructure are seen as major factors behind this performance dip.

This outcome is a clear warning for the future of Iranian volleyball at the grassroots level. The federation, led by Milad Taghavi, must prioritize stable coaching, improved infrastructure, and sustained support for experienced staff to prevent further regression. Without addressing these critical issues, Iran risks losing its place not only on the podium but even among the top four teams globally.

In summary, Iran’s fourth-place finish signals a pressing need for reform. While Gholami remains optimistic about his team’s future, success will depend on overcoming existing structural and technical challenges.