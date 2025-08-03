Iran come fourth in 2025 FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Spain defeated Iran 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10) in the third-place match of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship on Sunday.

César Irache Camacho scored 38 points for Spain, while Mohammadamin Rahimi led Iran with 20 points.

Poland and France will compete in the final later today.

The tournament began on July 24 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and will conclude on Aug. 3.

Iran are one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition, having secured two gold medals, three silver, and three bronze medals. Brazil and Russia have claimed six and three gold medals, respectively.