Iran to face Spain in 2025 FIVB U19 World opener

TEHRAN – Iran will start the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship on Thursday with a match with Spain.

The young Persians will also play Poland (July 25), Tunisia (July 26), Egypt (July 28), and Italy (July 29) in Pool C.

Uzbekistan will host the Championship from 24 July to 3 August in Tashkent, with preparations supported by the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment program through 12 months of coaching support, event equipment, and three knowledge transfer programs.

The 2025 edition will be the first time Uzbekistan hosts a Volleyball World Championship, highlighting its growing involvement in international volleyball. The country placed second in the Asian Challenge Cup in both 2023 and 2024.

The 24 participating teams will compete in four round-robin pools, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage. All teams will play through to the end of the tournament, with final rankings determined across three additional rounds to decide positions from first to 24th.

The World Championship marks an important moment for Uzbekistan volleyball. The Empowerment program provides the foundation for the country’s efforts to develop talent and strengthen its presence in international competition.