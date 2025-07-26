Iran sweep Tunisia in 2025 Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran swept past Tunisia in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-20) in 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship on Saturday.

Amirmohammad Rafieirad led Iran with 14 points, while Omar Hfaiedh collected 10 points.

The young Persians, who had lost to Spain and defeated Poland in their previous matches, will play Egypt (July 28), and Italy (July 29) in Pool C.

Uzbekistan hosts the Championship from 24 July to 3 August in Tashkent, with preparations supported by the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment program through 12 months of coaching support, event equipment, and three knowledge transfer programs.

The 24 participating teams compete in four round-robin pools, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage. All teams play through to the end of the tournament, with final rankings determined across three additional rounds to decide positions from first to 24th.

The World Championship marks an important moment for Uzbekistan volleyball. The Empowerment program provides the foundation for the country’s efforts to develop talent and strengthen its presence in international competition.