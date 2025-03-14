'Portraying a war with Iran as low-cost is Israeli deception:' Leader's Advisor

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that American officials must choose between engaging respectfully with Iran on the basis of shared economic interests or succumbing to the Israeli regime's deception by mistakenly perceiving conflict with Iran as low-cost.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Thursday, Larijani referred to the contradictory positions of U.S. officials, remarking, "Those who raise the banner of peace cannot simultaneously issue threats, as threats are incompatible with tranquility. Western officials speak of human rights and equality, but history reveals how they treated their colonies."

He emphasized that Tehran bases its decisions on fair and rational behavior. "While the Iranian nation cherishes peace, it remains unwavering in defending its own interests," he added.

Larijani’s remarks follows Ayatollah Khamenei’s recent speech, during which he addressed the increasing tensions with the U.S., stating, "Iran is not seeking war, but if the Americans and their agents make the wrong move, Iran's response will be decisive and certain, and the one who will suffer the most will be the U.S."

The Leader denounced U.S. military threats as unreasonable and cautioned that such provocations could have severe repercussions. "Creating war and inflicting damage is not one-sided," he emphasized.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested he would consider military action if Iran refused to engage in talks and accept his proposed terms for a new agreement.

Trump announced earlier this month that he had written a letter to Iran’s leader. "I wrote them a letter saying I hope you are going to negotiate," Trump said in an interview, coupling the plea with the familiar threat to either "handle" Iran militarily or "make a deal."

'We can burn all American interests in the region to ashes'

A video from four years ago featuring Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has resurfaced, gaining significant traction among Iranian social media users.

The video underscores Iran's unwavering stance against perceived threats from the United States.

In the video, General Salami asserts, "The economic indicators of the Americans are not in a state that allows them to manage a new war. The American society also lacks the capacity to endure new casualties because a war with Iran will be different."

He emphasizes that any conflict initiated by the United States would necessitate their presence in the region. "If the Americans want to fight us, they must be in the region. They cannot fight us from outside the region. When they are stationed here, they are within our sight and range," he states.

Salami further declares Iran's capability to "set fire to and occupy all their interests and bases in the region," adding, "We can sweep the region clean."

The IRGC commander elaborates on Iran's preparedness, explaining that the nation's military power has been built on the assumption of a worst-case scenario involving a war with the United States and its allies.

"We have developed our defensive power with the logic of winning a vast war against America," he remarks.

Salami also highlights Iran's readiness to retaliate against any aggression, boasting of "thousands of battalions on the ground" that could mobilize to seize and destroy all American interests in the region.

He concludes by reaffirming Iran's commitment to pursuing and punishing aggressors.

Trump's threat to strike Iranian cultural sites

The IRGC chief’s remarks were originally made in response to Trump’s threats in 2020. During his first term, he made a controversial statement threatening to target 52 Iranian cultural sites.

This declaration came in January 2020, following heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. Trump claimed the number 52 symbolized the American hostages taken during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis [Den of Espionage].

His remarks sparked global outrage, with critics condemning the threat as an attack on Iran's rich cultural heritage and a potential war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention.

Despite his fiery rhetoric, Trump did not follow through on this threat. The international community's condemnation and the potential repercussions likely played a role in preventing such an act. This episode highlighted the volatile nature of U.S.-Iran relations during his administration.

In a separate incident in June 2019, Iran shot down an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, asserting that it had violated Iranian airspace.

The U.S. claimed the drone was flying over international waters, but Iran provided coordinates to support its claim. In a surprising move, Trump decided against a military response, citing concerns over potential casualties.