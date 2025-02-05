The goals of Netanyahu's trip to U.S.

TEHRAN - In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the goals of Netanyahu's trip to the U.S. and wrote: It seems that his most important goal is to win Donald Trump's support again in line with his goals.

He is trying to bring Trump to his desired playing field by magnifying the threat of Iran, introducing Iran as a serious threat, and keeping himself in power. His other goal is to create a conflict centered on Iran and exploit it to realize the new Middle East plan and maintain his political position. Regarding future U.S.-Israeli relations, it is predicted that despite this approach, the relations between the two countries will be based on America's commitment to maintaining Israel's security in West Asia. Netanyahu is also using Washington's capacity by turning America into his hostage given the situation he has created in Gaza. Also, the influence and effectiveness of the AIPAC lobby in the U.S. is significant in view of the fact that Donald Trump has not yet reached a conclusion and a specific strategy in this regard.

Ham Mihan: Is a new nuclear deal on the way?

In a commentary, Ham Mihan dealt with the situation between Iran and the United States and said: A deep analysis of the political atmosphere, domestic opponents and Iran's weak position shows that the possibility of reaching a new agreement is low. Trump has said in recent interviews that he would prefer to resolve the issue without resorting to military action and that resolving the Iranian nuclear problem without an Israeli attack would be good. These statements have raised hopes, especially given his administration's previous "maximum pressure" policy toward Iran. Trump's willingness to avoid a military confrontation could indicate a shift toward diplomatic negotiations. However, this willingness does not necessarily mean that he is ready to conclude a deal at any cost. Another major obstacle to revitalizing the nuclear deal is the Israeli opposition. Israel, which considers Iran its biggest regional threat, has long opposed any nuclear deal with Tehran. Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that a deal with Iran will not prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran: Eliminating the Israeli-Western threat

The responsibility of the current government began its work while the region, and Iran, were in a heated and risky atmosphere caused by the Zionist regime's warmongering. In such an atmosphere, the diplomatic system had to face the psychological propaganda war of the Israeli-Western front against itself and the Axis of Resistance. In a situation where the heated atmosphere surrounding Iran and its friends in the region was escalating exponentially, the Zionist regime and its Western supporters were constantly threatening Iran with full-scale war. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the self-confidence arising from faith in the spiritual and material assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran and relying on popular support, designed and implemented an active and targeted diplomacy based on credible and effective deterrence to neutralize the threats of the Israeli-American axis. Thus, the diplomatic system, with a correct understanding of the extent and severity of the threat, turned a real challenge into an opportunity to continue the neighborhood policy and increase trust between the countries in the region. It also used diplomacy as a tool to strengthen military deterrence against external threats.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Netanyahu’s demand from Trump centers on Iran

Arman-e-Emrooz wrote in an article about Netanyahu’s visit to the United States: One concession that Netanyahu wants from Trump is to launch the second version of “maximum pressure” against Iran with the aim to control the fallout of the second phase of the Gaza agreement. Iran is a sensitive issue that Netanyahu will discuss with Trump. In this regard, analyses and statements by Israeli right-wingers, there is a kind of dissatisfaction with Trump’s delay in announcing his policy towards Tehran. In this regard, Netanyahu will probably ask Trump to announce a very strict policy against Iran as soon as possible and close any loophole for diplomacy and reaching an agreement. What was stated is one of Netanyahu's goals on this trip, but the extent to which Trump will support both the Palestine issue and Iran will depend on his actual policy, not his declarations, on this issue in the coming weeks and months.