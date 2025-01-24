The West's coercion technique in negotiations

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan addressed the new round of negotiations with the West and the reformists' reception of the talks.

It wrote: Reformist media believe that the U.S. President is probably trying to avoid taking a harsh position against Iran so that the path to dialogue to resolve the nuclear issue will not be blocked. It seems that in the coming weeks and months, the official U.S. position toward Iran will become clearer, and these positions will probably focus on reducing tension and finding solutions to the problems. One way to impose negotiations is to use the "threat and coercion" technique. The U.S. and Europe have previously used this technique many times to try to contain Iran and prevent it from achieving its indisputable right in the nuclear field. For this purpose, the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany) tried to threaten Iran with the trigger (snapback) mechanism some time ago. This is while those who pretending support for reforms ignore this issue and are seeking to trade Iran's power by repeatedly insisting on negotiations. It seems that the West is weakening Iran’s role in the region by creating a negative atmosphere against Iran’s nuclear program and using hegemonic techniques. This is while reformists ignore this policy and technique by insisting on negotiations with the United States. The goal of American officials in negotiating with Iran is containment.

Iran: Tehran’s voice in Davos

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper discussed the trip of Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Vice President for Strategic Affairs, to the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It said: The purpose of Zarif’s trip was to explain the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and the world. His consultations with the officials present at this global meeting were to some extent influenced by important challenges such as the (Iran) nuclear file, but his other goal was to elaborate on one of the main slogans of the Pezeshkian government, namely de-escalation and active and balanced relations with the East and the West. The realization of this idea is not possible without dynamic diplomacy. Zarif sought to present a clear picture of Iran's principled goals and demands to neutralize the anti-Iran narrative and repair relations with regional powers. He emphasized that Iran is not a threat to global security, and that some countries are trying to present a false image of the country by promoting Iranophobia.

Arman-e-Melli: US return to talks not easy

Arman-e-Melli interviewed international relations analyst Dr. Pirouz Mojtahedzadeh to analyze and examine the prospects of negotiations with Trump. He said: Trump's statements at the inauguration ceremony have led the atmosphere in a direction that seems his administration is going to pursue a policy of maximum pressure against Iran again. To analyze the existing realities, we must rectify this vision that Iran as a regional power and the United States as a global power should not be seen equally in terms of competition. Iran is engaged in competitions at the regional level, which are not relevant globally. Tehran’s competition with the United States is related to Iran's issues in the region and relations with Middle East countries. World powers should not interfere in the formation of creating balance in our region. If Iran is pursuing its interests in this region, it must reach a level of influence that foreign actors cannot play a role in the equation of this region. Bringing the United States to the negotiating table with Iran won’t be easy and other paths should be followed that have their own difficulties.

Shargh: Bin Farhan's claims are merely rhetorical

Shargh analyzed the Saudi Foreign Minister's remarks in Davos in which he played down the risk of an Israel-Iran war due to Trump's return to the White House. It said: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan recently talked about the need to de-escalate tension between Tehran and Tel Aviv. It seems that the statements of the head of the Saudi diplomatic service cannot be unrelated to the political changes and developments in Washington. It must be said that the positions of the Saudi foreign policy officials are merely diplomatic rhetoric. Given the current situation and considering the return of Donald Trump to the White House, there is no possibility of a direct clash between Iran and Israel in a short time. Moreover, Netanyahu's government is on the verge of collapse. To avoid the fall of his coalition cabinet, Netanyahu will either seek major tension with Tehran, which is unlikely to happen with the coming to power of Donald Trump, or he must wait for the fall of the cabinet and early elections.