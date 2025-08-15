South Korean embassy in Tehran awards Iranian youth for K-Food writing competition

TEHRAN- The South Korean Embassy in Tehran organized a special cultural event on Wednesday, August 13, bringing together young Iranians to share their passion for Korean cuisine.

The gathering, held at the residence of South Korean Ambassador Mr. Kim Junpyo, was graciously hosted by the ambassador and his wife, alongside Cultural Attaché Mr. Kim Jongoh.

The event welcomed 25 honorary reporters from Korea.net who had participated in an article-writing competition titled “My Favorite K-Food & Why I Love It!” held between July 22 and August 28. This exclusive occasion also commemorated 2025 Journalist Day, honoring the contributions of media enthusiasts.

Ambassador Kim opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange. The attendees engaged in lively discussions, exchanging perspectives on Korean culinary traditions and their personal connections to K-food.

The event highlighted the deepening cultural ties between South Korea and Iran, fostering mutual appreciation through the universal language of food.

South Korean Ambassador Mr. Kim Junpyo

The following is the text of Mr. Ambassador’s speech.

“Good afternoon.

It is a great pleasure to welcome you all here today, and I wish to express my sincere appreciation for taking the time to join us.

First and foremost, I extend my warmest welcome to the Korea.net honorary reporters in Iran. Your dedication and participation are truly valued.

I would also like to convey my heartfelt thanks to Ms. Mahnaz Abdi from the Tehran Times for graciously joining us to deliver today’s lecture.

On July 22, we organized an article contest under the theme “My Favorite K-Food and the Reason.” An impressive 25 honorary reporters participated in this meaningful event.

The submissions we received went far beyond simply describing the taste of Korean cuisine. They captured the rich culture and traditions of Korea, as well as the warmth and sincerity that K-Food represents. These were moving stories that demonstrated how K-Food serves as a bridge connecting Korea, Iran, and the wider world.

Your vivid accounts — featuring dishes such as tteokbokki, mandu, gimbap, and kimchi jjigae, familiar to many through K-dramas — have brought these foods closer to readers in Iran and around the globe.

You are true cultural ambassadors, playing an invaluable role in connecting our two nations and cultures. I hope you will continue to help deepen mutual understanding and foster closer ties between Korea and Iran.

I also hope that today’s gathering will be an opportunity for all of you to share your thoughts and experiences, and to gain inspiration from the insightful lecture delivered by our distinguished guest from the Tehran Times. I look forward to seeing your continued contributions and outstanding work.

Allow me to share one further announcement. As part of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ digital public diplomacy and global campaign, we are currently conducting a challenge and content contest under the theme “Vibe with Us.”

Last June, during the 12-day conflict, I received messages from several Iranian friends who, despite the fear and hardship caused by continuous bombardments, found comfort and strength in Korean culture. Their words brought me great encouragement during that time.

I hope that this challenge will serve as a meaningful opportunity to share such heartfelt stories with audiences around the world, especially those that speak of friendship, comfort, and solidarity through K-culture.

This campaign will run until the end of October. Further details will be shared on Instagram. I kindly ask for your active participation and support in promoting the event so that many more Iranians may join us.

I sincerely hope today’s meeting will be both memorable and rewarding for all of you.

Once again, welcome, and thank you very much for your presence here today.”

Following Mr. Ambassador’s opening remarks, Mahnaz Abdi, an editor at Tehran Times international daily, delivered an insightful presentation on effective article writing, using Korean cuisine as a thematic example. Her talk provided practical tips while highlighting the cultural significance of K-food.

Mahnaz Abdi, an editor at Tehran Times

The spotlight then shifted to the five outstanding participants whose articles were selected as the best among the 25 submissions. Each winner took the stage to present their work, sharing personal reflections on their favorite Korean dishes and what made them so special.

One of the competition's top writers, shares her passionate perspective on Korean cuisine with the audience.

Guests were then treated to a delicious Korean lunch, where traditional flavors won over everyone’s palates, further deepening their appreciation for Korea’s culinary heritage.

A taste of Korea: Freshly made kimbap delights guests at the embassy's cultural event.

The highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where the top five winners—judged by Mahnaz Abdi—were announced. In ascending order, from fifth place to first, each honoree received their award, with the grand prize presented by the Ambassador himself.

The top winner is awarded by Mr. Ambassador for her outstanding article on K-food.

Cultural Attaché Mr. Kim Jongoh honors a winner, highlighting the power of food to bring people together.

Before concluding, all participants received special Korean gifts from Mr. Ambassador and his wife as tokens of appreciation. The event ended with a group photo, capturing the spirit of cultural connection and diplomacy—a powerful reminder that food is not just sustenance but also a bridge between nations.

Photos by: Atiyeh Taheri