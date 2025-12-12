Iran strengthens ties in Central Asia as Pezeshkian visits Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, for a two-day regional tour, beginning with an official visit to Kazakhstan and followed by a trip to Turkmenistan.

The visits mark a significant effort by Tehran to strengthen regional diplomacy, expand economic cooperation, and promote cultural and scientific collaboration.

Roadmap in place to boost Iran-Kazakhstan trade to $3 Billion: Pezeshkian

During his visit to Kazakhstan, President Pezeshkian signed 14 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding covering a wide range of areas, including transportation, transit and logistics, cultural exchanges, legal assistance, healthcare, and diplomatic and media cooperation. Eight of these agreements were formally exchanged between the two countries. In addition, both nations signed a joint statement outlining their commitment to deepen collaboration.

Accompanied by a delegation of 100 Iranian business leaders, Pezeshkian was formally welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace in Astana on Thursday, December 11.

Speaking at the bilateral meeting, Pezeshkian highlighted a 40 percent growth in trade between Iran and Kazakhstan over the past year. While acknowledging this progress, he emphasized that much greater economic potential remains untapped. A roadmap aiming to raise bilateral trade to three billion dollars has been prepared and is ready for implementation, with an emphasis on mobilizing private sector capacities on both sides.

Pezeshkian praised the deep cultural and historical ties between Iran and Kazakhstan, describing them as the legacy of centuries of interaction along the historic Silk Road. “These historical connections provide a strong foundation for political, economic, and cultural cooperation,” he said. He also noted that friendly relations have existed between the two countries since Kazakhstan’s independence and stressed the strategic importance of close relations with neighboring nations. “The Leader has consistently emphasized strengthening brotherly ties with neighboring countries, particularly Muslim-majority states,” Pezeshkian added.

Iranian President stresses Tehran-Astana relations must develop with greater diligence

The Iranian president emphasized Tehran and Astana’s close alignment on regional and global issues, citing successful collaboration in multilateral forums including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Caspian region. Pezeshkian stressed that maintaining this trajectory is critical to consolidating and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Addressing the sensitive regional and international context, he observed that unilateralism in global politics continues to threaten the independence and sovereignty of nations, citing the actions of some Western powers. “In such circumstances, it is vital that our bilateral relations develop with greater diligence and strategic attention,” he said. Pezeshkian also underscored the need to resolve banking and financial connectivity challenges to facilitate trade and noted that fully implementing the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement will create further opportunities for economic expansion.

As part of his visit, President Pezeshkian toured an exhibition of historical Iranian documents related to Central Asia, the broader Syrdarya region, and the Kazakh Khanates. The exhibition featured manuscripts, historical correspondence, old maps, governmental documents, and periodic reports that highlighted the historical significance of the region and the long-standing relations between the two peoples.

Experts at the exhibition briefed the Iranian delegation on Iran’s historical presence in Central Asia, the region’s role in Silk Road trade, and the deep-rooted connections between the peoples of the Syrdarya region and Iran. The delegation paid particular attention to documents reflecting enduring linguistic, cultural, and economic ties between the regions.

Pezeshkian calls for sustainable network of investment at joint Iran-Kazakhstan business forum

During a joint Iran-Kazakhstan business forum, President Pezeshkian emphasized that today’s global economy relies on trust, transparency, and regional integration. He highlighted Iran’s commitment to building a sustainable network of cooperation and mutual investment between the private sectors of both nations, reaffirming that the Iranian government supports initiatives that enhance the welfare of citizens in Iran and Kazakhstan.

Pezeshkian described Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and emphasized that Tehran has no limitations on developing relations with Astana. “Our relationship is rooted in shared history, longstanding cultural connections, and mutual respect. This visit symbolizes our enduring friendship and represents a significant step in expanding economic and commercial cooperation,” he said.

Pezeshkian receives honorary doctorate at Nazarbayev University

In addition to diplomatic and economic meetings, President Pezeshkian visited the Kazakhstan University Medical Center and attended a ceremony at Nazarbayev International University, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

He described the university as one of the region’s most important scientific centers, particularly in advancing medical knowledge and fostering regional research collaboration.

Pezeshkian urges full implementation of past agreements with Turkmenistan

After concluding his engagements in Kazakhstan, President Pezeshkian traveled to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to participate in the International Conference on Peace and Trust. Ahead of the conference, he met with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Pezeshkian praised Turkmenistan’s initiative, noting the importance of building trust, peace, and solidarity among nations. “Today’s world is in greater need than ever for fostering trust and stability. The initiative pioneered by Turkmenistan reflects a profound understanding of the realities of our time,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for practical steps to enhance cooperation between the two neighboring countries, particularly in energy, transport, and trade. “Full implementation of past agreements requires guidance and follow-up to ensure shared benefits for both nations,” Pezeshkian stated.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed satisfaction with the growing warmth of Turkmenistan-Iran relations and highlighted his country’s role in convening the peace summit, which brought together leaders from UN member states. He praised Iran’s support for regional initiatives and stressed the importance of continued collaboration in economic, political, and Islamic world affairs.

Both leaders emphasized the necessity of mutual trust as the foundation for a stable and peaceful bilateral relationship. They pledged to pursue practical cooperation, enhance dialogue, and promote long-term regional stability and development. Pezeshkian and Berdimuhamedov also highlighted the importance of cultural, economic, and civilizational ties, underscoring the centuries-old connections that continue to shape Iran-Turkmenistan relations today.