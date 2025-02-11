Turkmenistan’s FM visits Tehran to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

TEHRAN – Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, has arrived in Tehran for high-level discussions with Iranian officials.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that Meredov landed in Tehran on February 11. The visit comes in response to an official invitation from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and is part of the periodic political consultations held between the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkmenistan.

Beyond his role as Turkmenistan’s top diplomat, Meredov also chairs the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

During his stay in Tehran, he is expected to hold talks with several senior Iranian officials, discussing ways to enhance political, economic, and trade relations. Key topics on the agenda include energy cooperation, transportation links, and expanding trade exchanges between the two countries.

Iran and Turkmenistan share deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, along with a long-standing tradition of economic and political collaboration. Their geographical proximity has fostered a strong partnership, particularly in sectors such as energy, transit, and commerce. Over the past few years, both nations have worked to deepen these ties, exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

The importance of strengthening bilateral relations was further emphasized in a recent phone conversation between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of Turkmenistan. The call, which took place on Monday, focused on reinforcing partnerships in the areas of peace, economic development, and cultural exchange.

During the discussion, Pezeshkian hailed Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in the country. He also stressed the need for greater cultural cooperation as a means of strengthening ties between the two nations.

Pezeshkian also underscored the strategic importance of collaboration among Caspian Sea littoral states. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to regional cooperation and its support for environmental initiatives aimed at preserving the Caspian Sea.

For his part, Berdimuhamedow emphasized the importance of expanding cultural and artistic exchanges, noting that such initiatives could serve as a bridge for deeper understanding between the Iranian and Turkmen people. He reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations through shared cultural and historical connections.