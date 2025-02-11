Tehran, Ashgabat emphasize expansion of gas cooperation

TEHRAN - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan have underscored the importance of strengthening gas cooperation and promoting peace and trust in the region.

As Shana reported, Pezeshkian, in a phone call with Berdimuhamedow, commended Turkmenistan’s initiative to designate 2025 as the "Year of Peace and Trust." He expressed hope for the establishment of peace, friendship, and stability in the region and across the world, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes cooperation with Turkmenistan and other nations to achieve this goal.

Pezeshkian also thanked the National Leader of the Turkmen People for inviting him to the "Peace and Trust" conference in the country. He highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties between Iran and Turkmenistan and expressed Iran’s desire to expand cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The Iranian president stressed the significance of collaboration among Caspian Sea littoral states, stating that Iran supports enhanced regional cooperation to secure mutual interests and protect the environment.

Berdimuhamedow, for his part, congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and wished success for its government and people. He reiterated his invitation for Pezeshkian to attend the "Peace and Trust" conference in Turkmenistan and called for joint efforts to deepen peace and friendship in the region and beyond.

The Turkmen leader also advocated for stronger bilateral cooperation in transportation, energy, and gas swaps. He emphasized the importance of regularly convening the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission, noting that it plays a crucial role in strengthening economic ties.

Highlighting the shared cultural heritage of the two nations, Berdimuhamedow called for expanded cultural and artistic exchanges between Iran and Turkmenistan.

