Pezeshkian: All foreign policy decisions aligned with Leader’s guidance

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has affirmed that his government will carry out all foreign policy decisions and negotiations in close coordination with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"No policies concerning international relations or negotiations are pursued without the Leader’s approval," Pezeshkian stated during a meeting with media leaders in Tehran on Sunday, marking Journalist's Day.

The president emphasized that this alignment is "not just a slogan" but a core principle of his administration. "From both a scientific and ideological standpoint, I firmly believe that anything contradicting the Leader’s views must be avoided," he added.

Pezeshkian described Ayatollah Khamenei as "the pillar and foundation of the Islamic Republic," stressing that all matters should align with his guidance.

On domestic policy, the president highlighted the importance of national unity, a key focus of his government. He cautioned that weakening national cohesion would harm the country.

"During the 12-day war, the enemy anticipated internal division and rebellion—and they continue to wait for it," Pezeshkian said. "The nation must overcome the enemy through unity and solidarity."