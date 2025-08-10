An IAEA official due in Tehran to discuss new cooperation framework 

TEHRAN – The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will dispatch a deputy to Tehran to discuss a new framework for cooperation with Iran after the country suspended its previous cooperation agreement in June in response to the UN nuclear watchdog’s failure to prevent and condemn U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting that the IAEA deputy will not be inspecting any nuclear sites. “He will only engage in discussions aimed to devise a new framework,” he explained.



