Pezeshkian: Iran committed to expanding ties with Turkmenistan

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to fostering strong ties with its neighbors, emphasizing the importance of good neighborly relations as a cornerstone of the country's foreign policy.

He highlighted Iran’s dedication to expanding its partnerships with regional countries, particularly with Turkmenistan, a long-standing ally with deep cultural and historical connections to Iran.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and infrastructure.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to strengthen relations with its neighbors, including the friendly and brotherly nation of Turkmenistan," he stated. "We welcome opportunities to deepen our collaboration in different fields."

The Iranian president also referred to his recent phone conversation with Turkmenistan’s National Leader, during which both sides discussed strategies to accelerate the implementation of joint projects. "Necessary instructions have been issued to explore new avenues for cooperation with Turkmenistan and to address existing challenges that may hinder progress," Pezeshkian added.

A key focus of the discussions was the upcoming summit of Caspian Sea littoral states, set to take place in Tehran. Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s commitment to fostering regional stability and cooperation. "Iran seeks to expand its relations with Caspian Sea states based on peace, friendship, and good neighborliness. This approach will be central to our discussions at the upcoming summit, where we will work toward practical solutions for strengthening regional partnerships," he stated.

Foreign Minister Meredov, while delivering warm greetings from Turkmenistan’s leadership, praised the progress made in Iranian-Turkmen relations and called for further expansion of economic ties. He pointed to existing agreements and joint projects between Iranian and Turkmen companies, particularly in transportation and energy, as key areas for growth.

Merdov also noted the significance of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, expressing hope that its next meeting would lead to further economic advancements. "Relations between our two nations hold great importance for the government of Turkmenistan," he stated. "We are eager to strengthen our cooperation in all fields."

The minister invited President Pezeshkian to participate in the upcoming International Peace and Trust Conference in Turkmenistan. In return, he announced that Turkmenistan would send a high-ranking delegation to attend the Caspian Sea summit in Tehran.

‘Cooperation on water resources top priority of Tehran, Ashgabat’: FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held a meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov in Tehran on Wednesday.

Speaking in the subsequent joint news conference, Araghchi stated that "Iran-Turkmenistan relations are very deep," adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran was among the first countries to recognize Turkmenistan's independence.

Meredov also underscored the importance of regional security and environmental cooperation. "Afghanistan is our neighbor, and we discussed our shared concerns regarding its stability," he said. "We also examined issues related to the Caspian Sea and water resource management. Iran and Turkmenistan must work together to resolve water challenges, and we have agreed to continue cooperation in this area."

Meredov reiterated Turkmenistan's appreciation for Iran’s support of its diplomatic initiatives, particularly Turkmenistan’s designation of 2025 as the Year of Peace and Trust. "We thank Iran for its continued backing of our proposals and its role in maintaining regional stability," he said.



The Turkmen official also emphasized the importance of expanding cultural and scientific collaborations, acknowledging the rich shared heritage between the two nations. "Our talks today reflected the spirit of friendship and brotherhood," Meredov noted. "We hope that such meetings will continue to strengthen our relationship in the years ahead."