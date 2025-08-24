Only 10 historical houses in Lar registered nationally, official says

TEHRAN – Around 50 historical houses have been identified in the old quarters of Lar, in the southern province of Fars, but only 10 have been inscribed on the national heritage list, the provincial cultural heritage director said on Saturday.

Sadeq Zare’ told ILNA that another 40 historical houses need to complete the registration file, conduct studies, and prepare a map based on the national registration indicators in order to go through the national registration process and be registered on the country's National Heritage List.

He said that 4,000 historical monuments have been identified across the province which require a national registration file, but due to limitations such as lack of credits and expert staff, their national registration file has not been formed.

He added that over 3,230 historical monuments, or 10 percent of the country's nationally registered monuments, are located in Fars province.

Zare’ recalled that last year, 90 historical monuments of the province were registered on the National Heritage List.

This year, efforts are being made to have about 100 historical monuments of this province registered nationally, he added.

The credit allocated for the national registration of historical monuments of Fars province is 660 billion rials ($733,333), and a good budget was also allocated from the Social Responsibilities of Oil Ministry for historical monuments of Fars province, he said. But there is still a need to allocate credit for the national registration of historical monuments of Fars, apart from the related budgets for archaeological excavations and the protection and restoration of historical monuments of the province, he added.

Lar historical texture is the second valuable texture of the province following Shiraz. The majority of Lar historical houses pertain to Qajar era and a number of them relate to Zand dynasty.

KD

