Dutch government in crisis as ministers resign over Gaza policy

The Netherlands’ caretaker government plunged into a political crisis as all ministers and state secretaries from the New Social Contract (NSC) party resigned on Friday following Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp’s departure over the government’s refusal to impose stronger sanctions on Israel regarding its military operations in Gaza.

The mass walkout included Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Social Affairs Minister Eddy van Hijum, Interior Minister Judith Uitermark, Education Minister Eppo Bruins, Health Minister Daniëlle Jansen, and four state secretaries, who stepped down in solidarity with Veldkamp.

Their resignations came after prolonged cabinet disputes over implementing tougher measures against Israel.

Veldkamp, who resigned earlier that day, stated he felt “resistance inside the cabinet” and was “insufficiently able to take meaningful additional measures to increase pressure on Israel” despite the ongoing situation in Gaza.

His proposed measures included an import ban on settlement goods, entry bans for far‑right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben‑Gvir, suspension of certain military export licenses, and pushing for a freeze of the EU‑Israel trade agreement.

The liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), part of the ruling coalition, criticized the resignations. The government had already collapsed on June 3 over immigration disputes, with elections scheduled for October 29.

Hamas praised the resignations as a “courageous and ethical” stance that “embodies humanitarian values and reaffirms commitment to international law,” and called for other governments to follow suit in imposing sanctions on Israel.

The Netherlands, like many EU members, has faced criticism for its perceived complicity in Israel’s actions. Despite some limited measures – such as banning extremist Israeli ministers and revoking three export permits for naval components – the EU has not implemented comprehensive sanctions.

Human rights organizations and UN agencies have documented extensive civilian casualties in Gaza, with at least 62,000 Palestinians killed and over 157,000 injured since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Women and children make up a large proportion of the dead.

Multiple UN experts and international bodies have described the situation as meeting the legal definition of genocide, and a UN‑backed food security body has declared famine in Gaza City and surrounding areas.

This perceived complicity has proven highly unpopular among European citizens. In the Netherlands, between 100,000 and 150,000 people demonstrated against Israeli policies in The Hague on June 15 — one of the largest protests in the country in two decades.

Polls across EU countries show a majority support for arms embargoes and sanctions against Israel, with growing public pressure on governments to take stronger action.