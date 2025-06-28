Netherlands condemns illegal Israeli settlers’ violence in West Bank

The Netherlands on Friday condemned the recent surge in violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, calling on Tel Aviv to take immediate action, Anadolu reports.

“I condemn the increased violence coming from illegal settlements in the West Bank,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on X.

Veldkamp emphasized that the Netherlands has taken a leading role in addressing settlers’ violence.

“The Netherlands has initiated and is a strong supporter of targeted sanctions against violent settlers,” he said.

He urged the Israeli government to take responsibility and act without delay to curb the ongoing violence.