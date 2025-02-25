Malaysian FM visits Tehran for high-level talks

TEHRAN – Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon for a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced that the Malaysian official will engage in consultations with senior Iranian authorities, focusing on various aspects of relations between the two nations. The discussions will cover key regional and international developments, reflecting the two countries' commitment to ongoing diplomatic dialogue.

During his visit, Hasan will also meet with high-ranking Iranian officials to explore opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation, political coordination, and cultural exchanges. The talks will address the pressing geopolitical issues affecting both nations, underscoring their shared interest in stability and collaboration in the region.

Earlier on February, Iranian Foreign Minister held talks with his Malaysian counterpart on the phone. During the phone talk, Araghchi welcomed the growing trend of relations between Iran and Malaysia. The two officials also talked about the Gaza Crisis, condemning any plan to force the people of Gaza out of their land and announcing that the forced displacement of the Gazans would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing which is completely unacceptable.