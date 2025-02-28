Iran's special envoy holds diplomatic talks with Ethiopian FM in Addis Ababa

TEHRAN – Eshaq Al-e Habib, Advisor and Special Envoy to the Foreign Minister of Iran, met with Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Gedion Timothewos, during an official visit to Addis Ababa.

The discussions, which occurred on Thursday, focused on a range of issues, including expanding economic, political, and cultural cooperation, as well as enhancing collaboration in regional and international forums.

Both officials emphasized the deep-rooted historical relations between Iran and Ethiopia, acknowledging the need to build upon existing partnerships. They explored opportunities for increased trade and investment, scientific and technological exchanges, and stronger diplomatic coordination on global platforms.

Al-e Habib reiterated Iran’s commitment to deepening ties with Ethiopia and expressed hope that continued dialogue would pave the way for greater collaboration in various sectors. Meanwhile, Timothewos welcomed Iran’s interest in enhancing bilateral relations, stressing Ethiopia’s openness to fostering stronger diplomatic and economic ties.