Ali Gholizadeh undergoes foot surgery in Finland

TEHRAN - Lech Poznań officially announced on Friday that Ali Gholizadeh underwent foot surgery in Finland.

This injury is another blow to a Polish side ahead of the new season. Gholizadeh will be sidelined for at least three months.

The surgery took place on Friday in Turku, Finland.

It is expected that Gholizadeh could return to the field by mid-November, during which he will follow physiotherapy programs and dedicated training to reduce the risk of returning too early and re-injury.