Iran-Malaysia joint commission meeting marks new phase in bilateral relations

TEHRAN – Tehran hosted a significant diplomatic meeting between Iran and Malaysia, as Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Mohammad Hasan, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, met for discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The high-level meeting took place in the Iranian capital, where both ministers engaged in extensive talks aimed at enhancing cooperation between their countries. This visit comes as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur.

Mohammad Hasan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday evening for consultations with Iranian officials.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as key regional and global issues of mutual interest. The discussions focused on areas of collaboration, economic partnerships, and diplomatic coordination in international forums.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the signing of the minutes of the eighth session of the Iran-Malaysia Joint Commission. This document, endorsed in the presence of both foreign ministers, reflects the continued commitment of both nations to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

The signing ceremony followed the extensive discussions between Minister Araghchi and Minister Hassan, marking another step in the deepening relationship between Iran and Malaysia. The latest diplomatic engagement is expected to pave the way for further collaboration in trade, investment, and political affairs.