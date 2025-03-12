Strategic military ties strengthened as Iran, Belarus ink defense agreement in Minsk

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus solidified their partnership by signing a defense cooperation agreement on Wednesday, a move both nations described as critical to countering shared security threats and advancing a multipolar world order.

The pact, sealed during Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh's visit to Minsk where he engaged with Belarusian Defense Minister General Viktor Khrenin, illustrates the growing military collaboration between the two nations.

During the signing ceremony, Nasirzadeh emphasized the agreement’s role in “reinforcing defense and security interactions through practical measures,” while Khrenin hailed it as a foundation for “long-term stability in an era of escalating unilateralism.”

The deal builds on a 2023 memorandum of understanding and expands collaboration into military technology, counterterrorism, and joint training programs.

Another significant aspect of the discussions was tapping into multilateral venues, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), to address what Nasirzadeh termed “artificial crises imposed by hegemonic powers.”

Both ministers criticized Western sanctions and NATO expansion, advocating instead for “defensive diplomacy” and regional alliances independent of U.S. or European frameworks.

The agreement also highlights technological exchange, with Iran’s significant domestic defense manufacturing possibly offering a platform for cooperation.

Strategic context

The accord follows months of prior engagement between the two nations, including a January 2024 meeting in Tehran between Iranian Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Belarusian Air Force Commander Major General Andrey Lukyanovich.

Regional observers note the timing aligns with heightened U.S.-EU pressure on both nations.

Belarus, a close ally of both Russia and China, has encountered considerable pressure from Western nations in recent years—intensifying since the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian War—while Iran has been the target of Western sanctions for many decades.

Even though the agreement avoids overtly provocative language, its emphasis on “multipolarity” and “resistance to coercion” reflects Tehran and Minsk’s shared rhetoric.