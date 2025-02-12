Tehran, Muscat talk stronger defense ties in high-level military talks

TEHRAN – Senior military officials from Iran and Oman have held discussions in Tehran to enhance defense cooperation and strengthen regional security ties between the two nations.

During a meeting in the Iranian capital, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, and Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman’s Armed Forces, explored ways to expand military collaboration at both bilateral and regional levels.

The Omani military chief also met with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Tuesday evening. The discussions between the two sides underscored the deep historical, cultural, and social ties between Iran and Oman, as well as their shared commitment to fostering stronger relations based on mutual respect and trust.

Officials from both countries reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Tehran and Muscat, highlighting their countries’ deep-rooted historical and social bonds. They also emphasized the importance of a shared political will in expanding cooperation across multiple dimensions, including defense and security.

In their meetings, the Iranian and Omani commanders exchanged views on key regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also discussed practical strategies for deepening bilateral military collaboration, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Vice Admiral Al Raisi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening at the official invitation of Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Back in October 2024, Iran and Oman held a joint maritime rescue and relief exercise involving the naval forces of both countries in the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz.

Held within Oman’s territorial waters in the northern Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz, the exercise featured a variety of military training programs and the implementation of the most important modern methods for coordinating joint maritime and aerial search and rescue operations, under the established training plan.