Only regional solidarity can counter Israeli expansionist policies: Iran’s top general

TEHRAN – Iran’s highest-ranking military official has strongly condemned a US-Israeli plan to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza, emphasizing that the only effective response to Israel’s aggressive policies is regional unity.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, made these remarks during a meeting with Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman’s Armed Forces.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces in Tehran on Tuesday, where both sides discussed military cooperation and regional security concerns.

Describing Israel as an "occupying and terrorist regime," General Baqeri warned that the Zionist state’s expansionist policies pose a direct threat to regional stability.

“Given the barbaric and expansionist nature of the Zionist regime, the only way to confront this occupying and terrorist regime is through unity and solidarity among the countries of the region,” he stated.

Baqeri also highlighted the enduring friendship between Iran and Oman, characterizing their relationship as both “historical and continuously developing.” While noting that bilateral ties are already “strong and stable,” he stressed the need for further expansion given the current geopolitical climate.

A key focus of the discussions was enhancing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman. Baqeri underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to combat smuggling and ensure the safety of regional waters. To this end, he extended an invitation for Oman to participate in the upcoming Maritime Security Belt naval drills, an exercise aimed at bolstering security cooperation among regional navies.

The Iranian general also emphasized the broad scope of potential military collaboration between the two nations, pointing to opportunities in training, cultural exchange, counter-terrorism, and broader defense cooperation. “There are numerous areas for military interaction between Iran and Oman, including education, counter-terrorism efforts, and joint military exercises,” Baqeri noted.

For his part, Vice Admiral Al Raisi reaffirmed Oman’s dedication to promoting stability in the Persian Gulf and broader West Asia, asserting that regional security should remain in the hands of the nations that inhabit it. “The countries of this region are its rightful owners,” he stated, while cautioning against external interference.

Al Raisi also acknowledged the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Oman, emphasizing that their long-standing relationship is built on “mutual trust.” He reiterated Oman’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iran at all levels, particularly in areas that enhance regional security and economic stability.

Al Raisi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening at the official invitation of Major General Baqeri. During his visit, he is scheduled to tour an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements of Iran’s Armed Forces and hold meetings with senior Iranian military commanders.