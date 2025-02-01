IRGC to unveil new missile, defense systems at upcoming festival

TEHRAN – A high-ranking official from Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) revealed that the country plans to showcase new missile and defense technologies and enhanced fortifications for Iranian assets at the forthcoming Malek Ashtar Festival.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Brigadier General Hamid Bazmshahi, Commander of the IRGC's Supervisory Office, which oversees the festival's arrangements, shared these details.

"We will also showcase patrol and combat vessels with aluminum hulls for the first time, marking another significant achievement for the IRGC," Bazmshahi said.

He also noted that advancements in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies will be highlighted at the event.

The Malek Ashtar Festival, scheduled for Monday, will honor active units in the Resistance Front, according to Bazmshahi.

The festival, organized by Iran's IRGC, showcases the nation's military advancements and self-reliance in defense.

Named after a notable Islamic figure, the event has featured the unveiling of new technologies, such as stealth speedboats and amphibious tanks, emphasizing Iran's capability to innovate despite international sanctions.

Bazmshahi elaborated that the Supervisory Office was established based on recommendations from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, with the mission of monitoring and ensuring the IRGC's success in its missions.

Combatting terrorist groups

Regarding the IRGC's efforts to ensure national security, Bazmshahi stated that the IRGC Intelligence Organization confronts terrorist groups both inside and outside the country.

He added that in 2023, the IRGC Intelligence Organization confronted three terror networks.

"Recently, over 200 Takfiri elements have been dealt with, preventing numerous terrorist operations," Bazmshahi said.

Joint military exercises

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bazmshahi emphasized the review of the operational doctrine of the forces and the planning of joint military exercises with China, Russia, Iraq, and Oman.

"In addition, we have conducted defensive and security exercises, such as the Great Prophet 18 and 19 exercises, as well as cyber defense and counter-drone exercises," Bazmshahi noted.

Countering cyber attacks

The commander disclosed that the nation endures an average of 36,000 attacks on its infrastructure each day, conducted by both human agents and automated systems.

“The IRGC provides its technical capabilities to the government and the National Organization for Passive Defense, resulting in significant achievements in defending national infrastructure,” Bazmshahi concluded.